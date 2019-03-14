Mumbai school teacher acquitted in terror case offers free legal advice

crime

Wahid Sheikh

Wahid Sheikh, a school teacher acquitted in the 2006 Mumbai terror blasts case is now offering people free legal advice.

Sheikh arrested in connection with the 2006 Mumbai terror blasts case was acquitted of all charges in 2015 when trial concluded. After his acquittal, he resumed his teaching profession and also obtained a law degree.

"I started pursuing LLB while in jail as I felt it is needed to fight my case. Now, I offer free legal aid to those who need it," says Sheikh.

He had even penned a book documenting his prison experience. "Begunah Qaidi," (Innocent Prisoner) which he wrote while he was in prison was brought out in 2016 by a Delhi-based publisher in two languages--Hindi and Urdu.

Sheikh expects that the book and his experiences will help other innocent people who are jailed for no reason.

Sheikh has completed his law degree but being a teacher in a government school, he is not allowed to practice law as per the norms laid down by the Bar Commission of India.

