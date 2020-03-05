Mumbai schools organise puppet shows to alert schoolkids about COVID-19

An association for children has suggested that schools organise puppet shows to create awareness about the deadly Coronavirus (COVID-19) among students, besides informing them about the preventive measures to avoid contracting the virus.

Several schools have also issued advisories to children and parents, informing them that the management has allowed students to wear masks to school as a precautionary measure.

However, the Early Childhood Association (ECA) and other organisations for students have suggested that such measures be mandatorily adopted.

"We urge you to take the following precautions to keep children safe," reads a letter by Dr Swati Popat Vats, president of ECA and Association for Primary Education and Research (APER). APER has issued a list of dos and don'ts for pre-primary and primary schools, playschools and day care centres.

"Avoid taking children to crowded places for field trips, etc. If possible, please cancel/postpone them. Ask parents to inform you if they have recently travelled outside the country. It would be best to conduct a puppet show to teach children about this as then they would understand it clearly," read the instructions by APER.

Santacruz's Billabong High International School Principal Nikhat Azam said they had we had displayed awareness posters on the premises and have also trained the school staff on precautionary measures.

She added that teachers are encouraging children to follow all the rules on self-hygiene.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates