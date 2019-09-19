MENU

Mumbai: Schools to remain shut on Thursday, September 19

Published: Sep 19, 2019, 08:32 IST | Pallavi Smart

The state school education minister Ashish Shelar announced the holiday with a tweet on Wednesday late night

Mumbai: Schools to remain shut on Thursday, September 19
This photo of Mumbai rains has been used for representational purpose

The Maharashtra State government has declared holiday on Thursday for schools and junior colleges in Mumbai, Thane, Konkan region following heavy rainfall forecast by Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The state school education minister Ashish Shelar announced the holiday with a tweet on Wednesday late night but also clarified that in other districts, the Maharashtra district collectors can take a decision about the holiday on their own, considering local conditions.

The school education minister tweeted, " In view of heavy rainfall forecasts. As a precautionary measure, holiday is declared for all schools & junior colleges in Mumbai, Thane, Konkan region for today 19 Sep 2019. District collectors in other parts of Maharashtra to decide, based on local conditions."

After heavy rainfall warning declared by IMD in Mumbai, Thane and Konkan region, questions were raised on the functioning of schools on Thursday. However, the state government did not want to take any chances after chaotic September 4 showers of rain in the city.

