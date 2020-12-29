Mumbai: Schools to remain shut till January 15

Schools in Mumbai will remain shut till January 15, 2021, states a circular from The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). American and consulate-run schools will also resume physical classes from January 18. There was no mention of opening dates for common schools.

Earlier, the BMC had ordered schools to not open until December 31. The decision came soon after the state's school education department told local administrations to decide on the matter. State officials said feedback from ground zero and other states delaying the reopening amid rising cases drove the decision.

Also Read: Mumbai: Schools to be shut till December 31; parents welcome move

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news