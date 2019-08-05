Mumbai scientists encourage students to 'March for Science'

mumbai

In a bid to create awareness about the importance of Science, scientists from across the city have started reaching out to colleges to promote the event — March for Science — to be held on August 9. With the date fast approaching, scientists have also started putting up short videos and posts regarding the event on various social media platforms to ensure active participation of the youth.

March for Science is a global concept, and the event is usually held between April and May. While in previous years it was held in April in India, this time it has been scheduled for August in over 40 cities.

Scientist at Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Aniket Sule, who is one of the organising members of the Mumbai chapter of March for Science, said, "Last year we celebrated the day in April. However, it is quite inconvenient for people if the event is held around that time, due to the extreme heat and vacations of schools and colleges among all. Hence, this year it will be celebrated on August 9. Our motto is to celebrate science and make people realise its importance. While the final march will take place on that day, till then we will conduct several activities on social media starting from short-videos to discussions on the event." Though the exact location for the march has not been decided, it is most likely to take place around Dadar, considering it is a central location.

Another member from the organising committee, Aashutosh Mule, a researcher himself, said, "Youngsters form a major part of the crowd attending March for Science. The next generation needs to realise the importance of science to be able to ask the right questions. Hence, we are reaching out to colleges to create awareness about the event. More so, this is the way to take the concept forward." Mule also runs the initiative 'Curiosity Circle' in schools and colleges, which is an extension of March for Science. Through this, youngsters are introduced to the importance of a scientific approach in life by encouraging them to ask questions and not just accept anything at face value.

