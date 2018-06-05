Mumbai: Scoop your dog's poop or pay Rs 500 fine, says BMC

The BMC's D ward office has launched an initiative to increase awareness among pet owners and penalise them for leaving dog litter in public places



BMC staffer shows a citizen how to use a poop scoop

Taking your dog out for a walk? Be sure to scoop your pup's poop, or you might end up picking up a nasty fine of Rs 500 instead. The BMC's D ward office has launched an initiative to increase awareness among pet owners and penalise them for leaving dog litter in public places.

Across Malabar Hill, Peddar Road, Mahalaxmi and Tardeo and other posh south Mumbai areas, civic officials have fined 16 people in three days since Saturday. Officials have also gone around showing citizens how to pick up their dog's poop hygienically with poop scoops. The initiative is likely to be replicated across the entire city.

The use of 'shit lifters' was demonstrated by 32 clean-up marshals and other officials in D ward, as they showed resident how it works and how it can be used to dump the litter in rubbish bins. They also fined defaulters under the Greater Mumbai Cleanliness and Sanitation ByeLaws, 2006.



Vishvas Shankarar, deputy municipal commissioner (Solid Waste Management), said, "The best practices of ward offices should be replicated across the city. This is an initiative that can help keep our city clean."

