Mumbai: Screaming 'bomb' for fun at Metro station lands duo in prison

Mumbai Metro staff had to get all commuters off the train and get it thoroughly checked before giving the all-clear

Two carpenters have landed themselves in jail for screaming "bomb"'for fun' at a metro station on Thursday. They were also suspected to be drunk at the time. The police arrested them for making commuters panic at Andheri metro station.

The arrested accused have been identified as Yogesh Chaurasiya, 41, and Chhabindas Vishwakarma, 56, both carpenters and residents of Sakinaka's Chandivli area. Mukund Pawar, senior inspector, Andheri police station, said, "We arrested the accused under Section 67 of the Delhi Metro Act. On Friday, they were produced before court and then granted bail."

A police officer said, "While alighting from the train at Andheri metro station, the accused first spoke about a bomb to each other. Then on the platform, they started shouting loudly, "bomb, bomb" triggering panic among most of the other passengers.

The staff of the Metro, who were standing at the platform, informed senior officials about the ruckus. They then asked every commuter to get off the train and the area was checked thoroughly with the help of a sniffer dog. But, after around 15 minutes, when they found nothing, they asked passengers to board the train and let it continue."

The staff then informed the police, who detained the accused. After an inquiry, the duo told the police that they had boarded the train from Versova station and shouted about the bomb for fun. The investigators who arrested them also believe that they were under the influence of alcohol.

