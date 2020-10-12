Mumbai: Seamless ticket card trials begin on BEST buses

The NCMC card was first conceptualised in 2006 as a part of the National Urban Transport Policy (NUTP)

It is here! The National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) — on the lines of London's Oyster card, but at a national level, to be used on trains and all public transport modes is currently under trial at BEST's Wadala and Colaba depots in Mumbai.

BEST buses are set to become the first public transportation in India to roll out the NCMC. As per initial plans, more than 10,000 BEST conductors will be given the hand-held devices which can scan the NCMC cards with just one tap, alongside generating paper tickets.

BEST chairman Pravin Shinde, while presenting the Undertaking's annual budget statement on Saturday said that the NCMC is being planned by the government for all public transport and BEST Undertaking is proud to participate in it.

"A pilot project of the card with trails will begin at our Wadala and Colaba depots this month itself," he said.

The card will eventually be in use on local trains, too, once it settles down as the Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC) is working to implement it by integrating it with the railways' ticketing system. Season ticket-holders will be able to top-up the card and commuters will also be able to buy tickets. Sources said that the project for railways will take formal shape once all approvals are in place.

Officials said the NCMC is an inter-operable transport card conceived by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, launched on March 4, 2019.

The card enables the user to pay for travel, toll duties (toll tax), shopping and cash withdrawal. It is an indigenously made product and is a part of the 'Make in India' project and was first conceptualised in 2006 as a part of National Urban Transport Policy (NUTP).

