Mumbai: Search for toddler Divyansh who fell in open manhole continues

national

Family claims BMC apathetic towards their plight, say Mumbai cops summon toddler's father every time he talks of a press conference

The drain that had to be broken up in the search for Divyansh Singh

The search for the 18-month-old toddler Divyansh Singh continued for the second consecutive day, with the agencies involved unable to find any trace of the child till the end of the day.

A press conference was supposed to happen at 1pm on Friday, but had to be called off as activist Shravan Tiwari was detained by the police because of a message that was shared on Whatsapp of a road block he had threatened over the authorities' inability to find Divyansh.



Divyansh Singh fell into an open manhole on Thursday

Also Read: Mumbai: Toddler vanishes into open drain in Goregaon

The cops felt it could create a law and order issue. Sandeep Singh, 28, the brother of Divyansh's father, said, "There is no trace of our child yet. Also, there has been no help from the civic officials, only BMC labourers are continuing to search instead of the NDRF team that was supposed to be doing it."

As per Singh, a team from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) had come on Thursday evening around 5 and had looked for the child for only two hours. They apparently gave up the search as soon as it had become dark, claiming there was not enough light to continue the search. Singh also said whenever the family spoke about holding a press conference, the police would summon Divyansh's father asking him not to do so in order to prevent media chaos in the area.

Also Read: Baby falls 150 ft to death after slipping from her grandfather's arms on cruise ship



Activist Shravan Tiwari was detained by the police as he had threatened to hold a rasta roko over the issue

Tiwari said, "As police officers are refusing to register an FIR by the family till the child is found, we are going to conduct a silent rally at 10.30am on Saturday at Ambedkar Chowk."



Sandeep Singh, Divyansh's uncle said the NDRF team had searched for the child for just two hours

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates