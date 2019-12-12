Mumbai: Search team returns without Tarun Gupta

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The search team put together by MRA Marg police station has come back empty-handed after a weeklong search for 16-year-old special needs teenager Tarun Kumar Gupta, who went missing on October 1.

"They [the search team] checked all stations between Mumbai and Goa, as well as all hospitals and child welfare centres," said his father Vinod Kumar. "But Tarun was nowhere to be found. He was last seen near Dadar. I believe there is a high possibility that he is still somewhere in Mumbai, maybe in the slum areas or places like that. I am worried for his safety. I am scared, and hope he hasn't fallen prey to an organ trafficking gang. The police have assured me that this is not a possibility."

Vinod and his family have been searching for Tarun with the help of CCTV footage from various railway stations. His last known location was a Dadar-bound Janshatabdi Express, which he boarded from Sawantwadi on October 3. Information gleaned from passengers in the D-10 coach that Tarun boarded revealed that he was on the train till after it crossed Thane. However, after that, the trail went cold with no sign yet of the 16-year-old.

