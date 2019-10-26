Mumbai season to begin at Pune

In view of the unseasonal rains still continuing in Mumbai, affecting preparation of the Mahalaxmi racetrack, the stewards of the Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC) have decided to hold the first two days of the Mumbai program at the Pune racetrack. The decision was taken at a meeting held at Pune on Friday.

The Pune season is getting over today, and the Mumbai season, as per the prospectus, was earlier scheduled to begin on Sunday, November 24. However, as per this decision, the opening day of the Mumbai season will be held at Pune a week earlier, on Sunday, November 17, and the second race day will be held on the following Sunday, November 24.

The decision about the future days will be taken at a later stage after monitoring the ground situation at the Mahalaxmi racecourse in the coming days.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates