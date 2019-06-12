Mumbai: Second injured in Sewri accident succumbs to injuries

national

After the news of the victim's demise was announced, his friends and relatives thronged into KEM Hospital, demanding an application of strict sections against the accused driver.

The deceased, Darshan, and (right) his relative Kalpesh who was hurt in the accident

A citizen, Kalpesh Dharse, 25, who was injured on Sunday evening while waiting at a bus stop at Zakeria Bunder, succumbed to his injuries on Monday morning. After the news of Kalpesh’s demise was announced, his friends and relatives thronged into KEM Hospital, demanding an application of strict sections against the accused driver.

The mob entered into the casualty section of the hospital, broke glass panes of doors to the casualty ward and overturned benches in the waiting area. The mob was pacified by the cops, assuring strict action against the accused, resulting in the family claiming the dead body. "It was a chaotic situation and it would have turned worse," said an eye-witness.

Kalpesh, a resident of Krushna Builidng, Sewri, was along with friends and relatives on Sunday. After few failed attempts to get a cab, he along with his relatives waited for a bus. At the time, a speeding Ertiga car knocked down 7 persons, including Kalpesh. Severely injured, Kalpesh was taken to KEM Hospital along with the other injured. Kalpesh succumbed to his injuries on Monday morning.

Jitu Kadam, a friend of Kalpesh, told mid-day, "The police are protecting and supporting the accused driver and his wife and on the contrary, no equivalent care and co-operation is being considered for the victims injured during the accident. Is the drunk driver being saved?" he asked.

When police officials at the gate of KEM were questioned about the same, they replied saying that the crowd was getting violent and screamed at the top of their voices. The youth mentioned that they didn’t create any major havoc in the vicinity but did raise slogans for justice to the family of the deceased as they were not being given considerable importance in comparison to the relatively rich driver and wife (the accused). Thus they began a small protest at KEM's main gate in order to seek support and cooperation from the police force.

"We requested the authorities to give justice to the two deceased by punishing the accused severely, without provision of bail." Kalpesh's mother who is a widow and now has lost her son as well must be provided assistance," Jitu Kadam added.

The friends denied to collect the bodies from the hospital unless the police promised them a response and respect. The bodies of the deceased are taken from KEM hospital to the residence at Sewri.

Kalpesh Dharse was working for India Bulls and was quite popular in his social circle. After celebrating his birthday on Saturday, his relatives had stayed back and were returning home on Sunday. Kalpesh, who had come to see them off, was trying to get a cab for his relatives.

"We have applied all the strict sections in the case, which include 279 (rash driving), 338 (Causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 304A (Causing death by negligence), 304(2) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder). There is no substance in the allegation that we have made created a mild case," said Bhagwat Bansod, Senior Inspector, RAK Marg Police station.