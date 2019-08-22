Mumbai: Section 144 imposed ahead of Raj Thackeray's questioning by ED
Section 144 of the CrPC which has been imposed in localities under Marine Drive, MRA Marg, Dadar, and Azad Maidan police stations prohibits an assembly of more than four persons in an area
Ahead of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray's questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Mumbai Police on Thursday imposed section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in several areas of the city.
#Mumbai: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Chief Raj Thackeray has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate to appear before the agency, today. pic.twitter.com/Q7taHe21ZJ— ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2019
Section 144 of the CrPC which has been imposed in localities under Marine Drive, MRA Marg, Dadar, and Azad Maidan police stations prohibits an assembly of more than four persons in an area. The police stations where the prohibitory orders are imposed are areas close to the ED office, MNS leader Raj Thackeray's residence and MNS office in Dadar West area. MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande was detained by Mumbai police on Thursday morning.
Mumbai: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Chief Raj Thackeray arrives at office of the Enforcement Directorate, to appear before it, in connection with a case pertaining to alleged irregularities related to Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS)loan to Kohinoor CTNL pic.twitter.com/VfgINaQwLD— ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2019
MNS had previously announced a protest against ED summon to Thackeray but later the protest was called off following his appeal for peace and harmony. However, despite MNS calling off their protest, the police are maintaining tight vigil around the ED office and have beefed up security in nearby areas.
Mumbai: Security tightened outside Enforcement Directorate's office; Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Chief Raj Thackeray has been summoned by ED to appear before the agency, today. pic.twitter.com/rrkRijZ2dI— ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2019
Large numbers of security personnel have been deployed near the probe agency's office to maintain law and order situation. The ED has summoned Thackeray to appear before it today morning for questioning in connection with a case pertaining to alleged irregularities related to Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS) loan to Kohinoor CTNL.
The Enforcement Directorate is probing the alleged irregularities pertaining to IL&FS Group's loan and equity investment in Kohinoor CTNL, which is one of the defaulters. Kohinoor CTNL is developing Kohinoor Square tower in Dadar (West) in Mumbai.
Amid a crackdown on his activists, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena President Raj Thackeray left for the Enforcement Directorate (ED) responding to the summons in a case pertaining to the IL&FS, here on Thursday. Accompanied by his family members and top party office-bearers, Thackeray left his residence under a tight police escort to the ED headquarters in Ballard Estate in south Mumbai.
The MNS leader Raj Thackeray reached the ED office around 11.30 am, accompanied by wife Sharmila, son Amit and daughter in law Mitali. After Raj entered the office alone, his family members camped at a nearby hotel
The ED has summoned Raj in a case pertaining to alleged irregularities related to Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS) loan to Kohinoor CTNL. Mumbai police imposed section 144 of CrPC (banning unlawful assembly) outside the ED office and in some parts of Dadar, where the MNS chief resides and parts of central Mumbai
The ED is probing alleged irregularities relating to loans and equity investment worth over Rs 450 crore by IL&FS in Kohinoor CTNL Infrastructure Company, which is developing Kohinoor Square tower in Mumbai's Dadar area.
Police personnel have been deployed in Dadar area in central Mumbai and other places where MNS has a stronghold, to maintain law and order. Mumbai police on Wednesday served notices to MNS functionaries and several party workers under section 149 of CrPC as a precautionary measure. Section 149 pertains to prevention of cognisable offences.
Security has also been beefed up at the ED's office situated at Ballard Estate ahead of MNS leader's appearance. Police have installed barricades and are monitoring movements near the probe agency's office.
Maharashtra Navniraman Sena chief Raj Thackeray, summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case, on Thursday reached the agency's office in south Mumbai with his family members in tow. All pictures/Ashish Raje and Atul Kamble
