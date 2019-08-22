Mumbai: Section 144 imposed ahead of Raj Thackeray's questioning by ED

mumbai

Section 144 of the CrPC which has been imposed in localities under Marine Drive, MRA Marg, Dadar, and Azad Maidan police stations prohibits an assembly of more than four persons in an area

Large numbers of security personnel have been deployed near the probe agency's office to maintain law and order situation. Pic/Atul Kamble

Ahead of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray's questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Mumbai Police on Thursday imposed section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in several areas of the city.

Section 144 of the CrPC which has been imposed in localities under Marine Drive, MRA Marg, Dadar, and Azad Maidan police stations prohibits an assembly of more than four persons in an area. The police stations where the prohibitory orders are imposed are areas close to the ED office, MNS leader Raj Thackeray's residence and MNS office in Dadar West area. MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande was detained by Mumbai police on Thursday morning.

MNS had previously announced a protest against ED summon to Thackeray but later the protest was called off following his appeal for peace and harmony. However, despite MNS calling off their protest, the police are maintaining tight vigil around the ED office and have beefed up security in nearby areas.

Large numbers of security personnel have been deployed near the probe agency's office to maintain law and order situation. The ED has summoned Thackeray to appear before it today morning for questioning in connection with a case pertaining to alleged irregularities related to Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS) loan to Kohinoor CTNL.

The Enforcement Directorate is probing the alleged irregularities pertaining to IL&FS Group's loan and equity investment in Kohinoor CTNL, which is one of the defaulters. Kohinoor CTNL is developing Kohinoor Square tower in Dadar (West) in Mumbai.

