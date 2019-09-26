Mumbai: Security guard commits suicide, says four more will follow

This image has been used for representational purposes only

A leader of a security guard's union committed suicide at his house in Kopar area of Dombivli West on Tuesday night. In two audio clips, Santosh Hingane, 40, who hung himself at his house can be heard telling his friends and colleagues that the state government had failed to fulfil the security guards' demands. Hingane also added that four more security guards would follow suit and end their lives.

The deceased used to work with Security Guard Mandal and was deployed with Thane Municipal Corporation. He was a leader of Ekjut Suraksha Rakshak Sangh, which has around 600 members.

In the audio clips, it can be heard that Hingane decided to commit suicide because his pleas to the government of resolving problems such as payment of salaries in time was not responded to.

Abhilash Dawre, Hingane's colleague said to Mumbai Mirror, "He used to seriously fight for our rights, and was frustrated of late."

On the other hand, the Vishnu Nagar police in Dombivli said that Hingane committed suicide after getting drunk. RN Mungagekar, a senior police inspector who is investigating the case, said, "He was drunk when he committed suicide. We are trying to find the reason behind it."

According to Maruti Mahadik, who is a security supervisor and Hingane's colleague said that the union is trying to identify the four security guards whom Hingane referred to in the audio clip.

Secretary of Maharashtra Suraksha Rakshak Mahasangh, Gangadhar Waghmare, which is affiliated to Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh said that he heard the audio clip and was shocked on hearing it. Hingane's 15-year old son Om said that his father died to fight for the rights of security guards and the government should give a job to his mother so that his future is secure.

