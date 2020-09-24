Mumbai: Security guards die in flooded lift in Agripada high-rise

Two security guards of a high-rise apartment in Agripada died on Wednesday morning after the lift they took to go to the basement got stuck and flooded. The security guards have been identified as Zamir Ahmed Sohanan, 32, and Shehzad Mohammad Memon, 37.

Savlaram Agawane, senior inspector of Agripada police station, said the accident happened at Nathani Residency. Around 8 am, Sohanan and Memon, unaware that the basement was flooded, got into the lift to start the water supply. But as they reached the basement, water started entering the lift and the doors got stuck. They sounded the alarm and the residents rushed to help them.



The guards had gone to the basement to start water supply when they got stuck in the lift of Nathani Residency in Agripada. Pic/Suresh Karkera

Hamidullah Sheikh, 63, a resident, said his son Salman Sheikh, 23, along with another watchman went to the basement to help. "The water level was above waist level and was rising. After failing to rescue them, Salman went upstairs and called the fire brigade. But by the time the fire brigade team reached, the lift had flooded," Hamidullah said. "The fire brigade team cut open the top of the lift and pulled them out, but they had died," he added.

"We have registered an Accidental Death Report and are investigating," Agawane said.

