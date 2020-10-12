Mumbai sees 2,000+ new COVID-19 cases

With more than 10,000 fresh cases, the state's COVID-19 tally reached 15.28 lakh as the number of fatalities crossed the 40,000 mark. Mumbai, however, continued to record a daily count of over 2,000 cases and registered 42 COVID deaths on Sunday. While Maharashtra's recovery rate saw some progress as it increased to 80.86 per cent, the city's remained steady at 84 per cent.

State health department officials reported that among the fresh cases, Mumbai continues to lead with 2,170 infections followed by Pune with 1,323 cases and Nashik with 608 cases. In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), while Thane had 554 new cases, Kalyan-Dombivli 330 cases and all other districts had less than 300 cases each.



Kandivli police station officers get tested for COVID-19 at an antigen testing camp at SV Road. Pic/Satej Shinde

While 10,461 patients were discharged across the state, 1,709 patients were discharged in Mumbai after full recovery. The city's doubling rate period has increased to 69 days. Of the COVID-19 patients who are being treated, more than 45,000 are from Pune, 32,070 are from Thane and 25,767 from Mumbai. The mortality rate of the state is steady at 2.64 per cent and till date, there have been 40,349 COVID-related deaths and 463 deaths due to other causes in the state. Health officials clarified that of the total deaths, 169 are from the last 48 hours while 42 are from last week and the rest from before that.

There were 309 COVID-related deaths in the state and Mumbai continued to lead with 42 deaths followed by Nagpur with 35 deaths and Pune and Kolhapur with 25 deaths each. In Mumbai, civic officials said that of the 42 deaths, 33 patients were suffering from other ailments and 30 were senior citizens.

With a spike in cases, the city's daily growth rate dropped to 1.01 per cent as the total count stands at more than 2.29 lakh cases.

Eleven administrative wards have a growth rate higher than the city's average and the same number of wards has a growth rate above 1 per cent each.

Currently, T ward is leading with a growth rate of 1.33 per cent followed by R South and H West wards. R Central ward has more than 2,700 active cases while K West, R South and K East wards have more than 2,000 such cases and cumulatively, 17 wards in the city have more than 1,000 cases each and five wards have more than 800 active cases each. Among the administrative wards, G North continues to rank sixth and on Sunday, Dharavi had 15 new cases while Dadar had 22 cases and Mahim 28 cases.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news