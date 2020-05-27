Mumbai sees drop in new COVID cases, records 1,002

Maharashtra recorded the highest number of single-day deaths on Tuesday at 97, with more than 2,000 fresh cases added to the state's COVID-19 count. However, there was a marginal drop in Mumbai's COVID-19 cases count with 1,002 new ones reported on Tuesday. This has taken the total tally in the city to 33,000 cases.

Of the total number of deaths, state officials said that 35 happened in the last two days and the rest occurred between April 17 and May 23. Thirty-seven of the patients were senior citizens and 65 of them were suffering from other ailments like diabetes and hypertension. The state's death toll stands at 1,792 and while 39 of the deaths confirmed on Tuesday were from Mumbai, 15 took place in Thane, 10 in Kalyan-Dombivali, eight in Pune, seven in Solapur, five each in Aurangabad and Mira-Bhayandar, three each in Malegaon and Ulhasnagar and one each in Nagpur and Ratnagiri. State health officials said that while 2,091 new cases were reported in Maharashtra, 1,168 patients were discharged after full recovery. While the state's total count stands at 54,758 cases, officials said currently 36,004 patients were being treated at various healthcare facilities.

According to the data compiled by civic officials on the bed capacity of city hospitals, there are 4,116 beds with oxygen supply and 63 per cent of them are occupied. There are 359 ventilators and 66 per cent of them are occupied. There are 644 ICU beds, of which 96 per cent are occupied. Civic officials also stated that there are 686 active containment zones in slum areas and chawls and 2,826 buildings have been sealed after residents tested positive. Fewer cases were reported from Dharavi on Tuesday with 38 new ones, including nine patients from Matunga Labour Camp and four from Dharavi Koliwada. There were six cases from Dadar and 24 new cases from Mahim, including seven people from a residential building and five cases from New Mahim Police Colony.

Protest over KEM helper's death

A protest took place at KEM hospital on Tuesday after staffers got the news of the death of a 32-year-old helper who was working with suspected COVID-19 patients. Pradeep Narkar, secretary of the Municipal Mazdoor Union said, "He had completed six days of duty and had left for his home in Thane on a three-day leave. He visited a doctor after his condition worsened and was told that he was a suspected COVID-19 patient. He died while he was being taken to KEM hospital in an ambulance on May 24," he said.

Narkar added, "If his death certificate doesn't mention that he was a COVID-19 patient then his family won't be entitled to the medical insurance and other benefits. We demand that it be done immediately," he said.

