Mumbai selectors set for cohesion; Milind Rege back

cricket

May 13 is set as the deadline to apply. There is also a hike for coaches across categories. The senior team coach will receive Rs 24 lakh apart from a Rs 12 lakh bonus for winning the Ranji Trophy, and Rs 6 lakh for being runner up

Milind Rege

In a refreshing move, Mumbai cricket will see some sort of cohesion between junior and senior selection committees. Yesterday, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) announced its selection committees for all age groups. To have a common link between the senior and U-19 team, the Cricket Improvement Committee (CIC) headed by former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar, appointed Sanjay Patil as U-19 chairman of selectors even though Patil is in the newly-appointed senior selection panel headed by Milind Rege.

Similarly, Mandar Phadke, who is a part of the U-19 selection committee, was appointed U-16 chairman of selectors. The CIC also re-introduced an U-12 selection committee. Former Mumbai captain Rege, 70, returned as chairman of selectors for the senior and U-23 teams after being unceremoniously removed in 2017 despite Mumbai making it to the Ranji Trophy final for the second consecutive year. In March, Ajit Agarkar's selection panel resigned hours before the MCA's ad-hoc committee met to decide their fate after the general body demanded their ouster for not watching enough local matches.

Rege will have former Ranji players Guru Gupte, Shridhar Mandale and Patil in his panel. Patil quit from CIC before taking up the selectors role. It is learnt that the MCA ad-hoc committee has considerably hiked the remuneration for the selection committees. While Rege will get R3.5 lakh for his services, his co-selectors will earn R3 lakh.

Meanwhile, the MCA has also initiated the process to appoint coaches. According to eligibility criteria set by the CIC for the men's team, a candidate has to be a former Test or first-class player with coaching experience, team handling and man-management. A former international or Mumbai player can be the women's team coach. May 13 is set as the deadline to apply. There is also a hike for coaches across categories. The senior team coach will receive Rs 24 lakh apart from a Rs 12 lakh bonus for winning the Ranji Trophy and Rs 6 lakh for being runner up.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates