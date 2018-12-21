Mumbai: Senate members slam varsity for fire in tech building

national

Mumbai University

A small fire in the Green Technology building at Mumbai University's Kalina campus has spawned a heated discussion in varsity circles. The building is used as a centre-point to scan students' answer-sheets for On-Screen-Marking. While the fire was small and was doused immediately, senate members said the varsity should be far more careful about such things when the future of lakhs of students depends it.

Senate members said the sensitive task of scanning answer sheets was done at the building, hence it should be extremely safe. Following the incident, photos of the inside of the building show wires of air-conditioners and other services are hanging loose or going through windows because of which they need to be kept open at all times.

"This shows carelessness. What if there is a fire in which data is lost, who will be responsible for it?" asked Pradeep Sawant, senior senate member and Yuva Sena member. Mumbai University PRO for the Examination Section Vinod Malale said, "It was a very small fire on two of the UPS units. We are still determining the reason for it. There was no compromise of security of any kind."

