Mumbai: Send us your selfies, archdiocese tells parishioners

People attend the first Sunday Mass after seven months of the pandemic at Our Lady of Salvation church at Dadar. File pic

Ahead of Christmas and during a period commonly referred to in the Christian church calendar as 'Advent' - a period of preparation to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ as well his Second Coming - the Archdiocese of Bombay has launched its very first Instagram filter called 'Advent Wreath'.

Uploaded on Instagram earlier this week, the animated filter created by @archbombay can be used in the selfie mode. It has a wreath that appears around the user's face, and four candles at the bottom - each representing a certain spirit of Advent - such as hope, joy, peace and love. Once all the four candles light up one by one, the picture can be taken.

The Archdiocese of Bombay has also encouraged parishioners to participate in the 'Light up the Advent Wreath' contest on Instagram wherein people click a selfie with the four candles, save the image and then upload it and write a brief caption about what Advent means to them. Finally, users have to tag @archbombay in the photo (and not the description of the image) while posting on Instagram.

Also Read: A young parishioner's experience of adapting to the 'new normal'

Speaking to mid-day, Father Nigel Barrett, spokesperson for the Archdiocese of Bombay, said, "This is the first time that we have created such a filter and the response has been positive so far. Advent is a period of time when we prepare ourselves for Christmas as well as (according to our faith) for the Second Coming of Christ. Each of the four Sundays during the period of Advent is represented by each candle on the Instagram filter, which in turn symbolises a value we need to imbibe in our lives as we prepare for Advent. This is how the filter was created."

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news