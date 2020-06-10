Mumbai: Senior BMC officer succumbs to coronavirus

A Senior BMC officer, deputy municipal commissioner (DMC) Shirish Dixit (55), who was deployed at the COVID-19 centre at Jumbo facility in NSCI, Worli and Mahalaxmi racecourse died late night on Monday. Dixit tested positive for COVID-19 after death.

The officer had a 33-year-long career in Water Projects and had successfully completed various projects. He was instrumental in completing 15 km long Gundavli — Bhandup water tunnel project, Bhandup water treatment plant and reservoir and from last few years, he was looking after Gargai dam project which will supply water to the city in the near future.

Dixit's death marks the demise of 56th municipal employee due to dreaded novel Coronavirus and was the first senior-level officer who died while performing his duty.

"Employees and engineers of the BMC are in a shock due to the death of DMC Shirish Dixit. He didn't have any symptoms but tested positive after his death. We are requesting the administration to please carry out tests of all the employees even though they are asymptomatic," Sainath Rajadhyksha, executive president of Brihanmumbai Municipal Engineers' Association said.

56

Total no. of BMC employees who lost their lives to COVID-19

