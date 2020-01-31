Mumbai: Senior citizen, daughter found hanging in house

The image has been used for representational purposes only

A 72-year-old woman and her 52-year-old daughter were found hanging in their house at Vile Parle on Wednesday. The police said the daughter was mentally disturbed and suspect that the woman hanged the daughter first and then herself. The Vile Parle police have registered an Accidental Death Report and are investigating.

The deceased were identified as Meera Madhav Paranjape and her daughter, Manjiri, who stayed in Paranjape bungalow at Mahatma Gandhi Road in Vile Parle East.

According to the police, at 8.30 am when their maid arrived, the mother-daughter duo did not open the door. She immediately informed the police who broke down the door and found the duo hanging.

The police said Meera's husband died two years back due to an illness, and she, too, had been suffering from health issues for many years. Her son lives abroad.

A police officer said, "Meera took care of Manjiri, but as she was mentally disturbed she was worried who would look after her if she died. We haven't found a suicide note."

