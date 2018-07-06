Mumbai: Senior citizen injured on escalator at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus

According to the railway officials, she was asked by the escalator operator to not use it, and instead go by an elevator which is exclusively for senior citizens. But she was furious and insisted on using the escalator

Katwari Devi was treated at a hospital and then allowed to go home

A 65-year-old woman was injured when her saree was caught in the escalator at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at Kurla on Thursday. The incident took place at around 12 PM when she was with her husband, and took the escalator on platform number 1. She was identified as Katwari Devi who was going to her native place in Uttar Pradesh by the Pawan Express.

According to the railway officials, she was asked by the escalator operator to not use it, and instead, go by an elevator which is exclusively for senior citizens. But she was furious and insisted on using the escalator. Officials said she was very uncomfortable when she went on the escalator, but when she reached the top, her saree got stuck between two steps, and her leg was caught as well.

A person who saw the mishap said, "Her leg was immediately freed. But there was a lot of blood." Hemraj Kamble, one of the escalator operators at LTT said, "I had asked her not to use the escalator, but she ignored me and was injured."

A railway official said she was given First Aid at LTT station and then rushed to Rajawadi hospital. She was later allowed to go home. Mahesh Balwantrao, senior inspector, GRP Kurla, said, "This is the second such incident wherein a woman wearing a saree was injured on an escalator in our jurisdiction. Those who don't feel comfortable using escalators should not do so."

