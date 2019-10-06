Mumbai: Senior citizens demand colour-coded seats and signage on local trains

Passenger associations in Mumbai have demanded colour-coding of seats and putting up of prominent signage outside the train compartment's of city's local trains, indicating seats reserved for senior citizens. Shooting off a letter to the General Managers of Central and Western Railways, Mansoor Umer Darvesh, secretary of the Fort-based Passenger and Traffic Relief Association and a resident of Goregaon West said that the colour coding of seats will help senior citizens who struggle to get a seat in a crowded train.

"The railways are doing a remarkable job by painting the train compartment from outside with different colours so that one can easily identify the particular compartment and board it with ease. This is very much helpful for the ladies compartment which has been given a different colour along with the sign boards for their convenience. Moreover, even the handicapped compartment has been given a different colour for easy identification. I earnestly request the railway authorities to take a step ahead and also paint the senior citizen compartment with different colours along with signboards on the platform," he said.

He further requested to also colour-code the specific 14 seats which have been reserved in two different compartments with seven seats in each for senior citizens. "It will help us senior citizens distinguish the seats from regular ones and help us to reach them quickly in the crowd," Darvesh told mid-day.

A railway spokesperson said that the demand should be placed at the proper forum of the consultative committees where the issue can be formally discussed.

