Mumbai: Senior citizens highlight age-old issues with protest

More than 100 seniors stage a demonstration at CSMT

"There are no facilities for senior citizens in the state. We can't even walk properly on the paver blocks on footpaths due to our week knees. During peak hours, how does the government expect us to get into crowded bogies in local trains?" asked Dr S P Kinjawadekar, chairman of Senior Citizen's Joint Action Committee.

These are some of the questions raised by over 100 senior citizens who staged their first agitation at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) yesterday, to voice age-old issues plaguing them. According to census 2011, there are nearly 104 million elderly people (aged 60 or above) in India. A report released by the United Nations Population Fund and HelpAge India suggests that the number of elderly people is expected to grow to 173 million by 2026.

Need more facilities

In Maharashtra, there are more than 11 lakh senior citizens who are registered members of the Federation of Senior Citizens' Organisations, Maharashtra (FESCOM). "United Nations had passed a regulation to offer more facilities for senior citizens. In 2011, the state government also introduced a similar policy, but it is yet to be implemented. There is no insurance or medical cover for senior citizens above 70 years. Maharashtrians contribute to the GDP of the state, so there need to be more facilities available when they grow old," said Vijay Aundhe, president of FESCOM.

They have written to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Mumbai Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar, demanding benefits for senior citizens in the state. Some of the demands include introducing a separate train compartment for senior citizens, dropping the age limit for senior citizen benefits to 60 years, extension of the Rajiv Gandhi insurance scheme for the elderly, 50 per cent concession in BEST buses, free medical treatment for senior citizens suffering from diabetes and blood pressure, and finally, daycare centres for the elderly across all municipal wards.

'Nothing has happened'

"We have been demanding old-age homes in all districts, but nothing has happened so far. There is a need for daycare centres in all wards, because senior citizens are left alone at home when their family members go to work," said Advocate Jaymala from the committee. "There is a need for special provisions in the state budget for the needs of senior citizens," he added. The protestors' other demands include a separate directorate for senior citizen issues, free urinals, removal of paver blocks, separate queues for senior citizens and a special crowd management study keeping seniors in consideration.

Main demands

> Separate train compartment

> Insurance scheme

> 50 per cent concession in BEST buses

> Daycare centres

> Old-age homes

> Increase in old-age pension to Rs 1,000

