Mumbai: Datta Samant's brother and senior trade union leader Dada Samant commits suicide in Borivli

Former president of Kamgar Aghadi and senior Kamgar leader Dada Samant (92) committed suicide at his daughter’s residence in Borivli on Saturday morning. He was the elder brother of late labour leader Dr. Datta Samant.

The police were informed at around 7.30 am when their housemaid found Samant dead in a small room on the ground floor of the society and alerted the other family members. The Dahisar police officials and the senior officer from Zone XII rushed the spot, sent Samant's body for the autopsy and later handed over the body to the family for the last rites. They also registered an accidental death case and initiated an inquiry that is underway.

A suicide note was recovered from the spot in which Samant held himself responsible for his death as he was suffering from multiple diseases. He said in the note that he could not bear the pain any longer that made him take the extreme step.

Samant was staying with his wife Pramodini at their eldest daughter Geeta Prabhu’s residence in Abhinav Nagar Society in Borivali East since 2009.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news