Mumbai: Senior scribe gets blast from the past as cops return Rs 300 stolen 16 years ago

It began as shock and turned into a pleasant surprise for Dr Sanjay Prabhakar, a senior journalist, who got a call from a police officer about the Rs 300 Dr Prabhakar lost in a pick-pocketing incident 16 years and 7 months ago. Amid utter disbelief, Dr Prabhakar, beheld his registered complaint of pickpocketing at Mumbai Central's GRP (Government Railway Police) police station.

The Mumbai Central GRP has returned property seized from accused persons in over 450 cases in the past two months.

"I had to go to Delhi on an official trip on July 5, 2003. I took a local from Dahisar to board the Rajdhani Express at Mumbai Central. But during the journey, I realised someone picked my wallet," said Dr Prabhakar. "I was disheartened as my ticket to Delhi, my train pass, and debit card went with it. Luckily, I had kept Rs 5,500 for such emergencies. However, I did not remember how much money my wallet had."

Dr Prabhakar filed a case and forgot about it as he knew the first thing pickpockets do is to remove money and throw other things in a nullah or dustbin. "I never even followed up with the police."

However, in October, Dr Prabhakar got a call from the cops. "He asked me my name and inquired about the theft. At first, I couldn't even recollect it."

On Thursday, Dr Prabhakar claimed his cheque for Rs 300. "When I saw the complaint, I realised the wallet had R400, but that does not matter. It is not about the amount, but the gesture. I will never forget this," said. Cops also arrested the accused who was 17 years old back then.

"As per the direction of the GRP Commissioner, we have initiated this special drive to return property. In the past two months, we have returned lost property in over 450 cases registered at Mumbai Central," said Shailendra Dhivar, Senior Inspector of Mumbai Central GRP. "It feels nice to see the joy and excitement on people's faces when they get their valuables back," he added.

