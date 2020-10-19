Mumbai: Sepoy deployed at Ghatkopar naval facility found dead with gunshot injury

A sepoy with Defence Security Corps (DSC) was found dead on Sunday night at his post in the Naval area at Ghatkopar (West) in Mumbai. The police found two discharged cartridges of his service rifle near the body.

On Sunday at around 8 pm, 45-year-old sepoy Rajpal Singh of the 106 DSC platoon, attached to Material Organization, was found lying in a pool of blood at his post. He had sustained gunshot injury. The Navy personnel informed the Ghatkopar police and Singh was taken to Rajawadi Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

The Defence spokesperson said, “Sepoy Raipal Singh of the 106 DSC platoon attached to Material Organisation in Ghatkopar was found dead at his duty post on October 18 due to gunshot injury. His service rifle, with two rounds discharged, was found next to him.”

The deceased hailed from Amargarh city in Punjab’s Sangrur district. He is survived by wife and two children.

The Ghatkopar police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in connection with the incident. However, the reason for death is yet to be ascertained.

A police officer, on the condition of anonymity, said, “There are two wounds on his body - one on the abdomen and other on the chest. No suicide note has been found. We are also considering if the firing took place accidentally.”

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news