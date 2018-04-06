Mumbai: Sessions Court denies relief to Narayan Rane

Former NCP MLA Padmakar Valvi had lodged a complaint against Rane, former MLA Bala Nandgaonkar and Ravi Shendge



Narayan Rane

A sessions court yesterday rejected an application filed by former Maharashtra chief minister Narayan Rane and two others, opposing invocation of the SC-ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against them in a case of alleged abduction of an MLA in 2002.

Former NCP MLA Padmakar Valvi had lodged a complaint against Rane, former MLA Bala Nandgaonkar and Ravi Shendge. Valvi alleged that Sena leaders abducted him in June 2002 in a bid to topple the Vilasrao Deshmukh-led Democratic Front government in Maharashtra which was facing a trust vote.

