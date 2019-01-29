Mumbai: Sessions on how to make a short film held at Khar

things-to-do

Learn about what goes into the making of a short film at Masterclass, by White Wall Screenings

A short film may be all of a few minutes but can leave an impact that a feature-length film may not be able to. Learn about what goes into the making of a short film at Masterclass, by White Wall Screenings.

This Sunday, attend their third session of the event with award-winning director and FTII alum Jyoti Kapur Das, who is soon going to make her first feature film. "When I made short films, I wanted to connect with my audiences. People watch your content on digital platforms, but there is no direct connect," says Pratik Kothari, the man behind White Wall Screenings. "I wanted to create this intimate stage where people could come regularly to watch and discuss short films." Kothari adds.

ON: February 3, 4.30 pm

AT: Above The Habitat, Road Number 3, Khar West.

LOG ON TO: insider.in

ENTRY: Rs 300

