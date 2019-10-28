Mumbai: Seven-year-old boy drowns in pit of BMC's unfinished pipeline work

Civic apathy claimed another life, as a seven-year-old boy drowned in a water-filled pit between two pipeline on Sunday afternoon in Thane. According to the report in The Times of India, the deceased identified as Aniket Gaikwad, who lived in a shanty in Kisan Nagar slipped and fell into the pit while playing.

The Thane Regional Disaster Management chief Santosh Kadam was quoted saying that he was playing with friends when he reportedly wandering closer to the ditch. His friends alerted his parents who in turn inform local authorities. When the boy was pulled out with the help of the locals, he was unconscious but by the time he was rushed to a local hospital, when he was declared dead.

According to locals, the pit was dug by the BMC to undertake a pipeline work in the spot that was often left unattended. BMC’s Disaster Management department admitted that a pipeline was under progress in the spot in which two of the four lines were removed that resulted in the pit getting filled with drain water and rainwater.

VA Shinde was quoted admitting that the BMC was undertaken a pipeline work there due to which there was a pit and it got filled with rainwater due to the downpour over the weekend. He also added saying that they have registered an accidental death case and further investigation is underway.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates