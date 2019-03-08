Mumbai: Seven-year-old girl chained by mother likely to return to school this year

crime

GTB Nagar homeless woman who chained 7-year-old fearing molestation, rejects CWC proposal to move to children's home; counsellor to work on family

Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

The seven-year-old girl chained for her safety at a pavement by her mother has refused to go to the children's home against the Child Welfare Committee's (CWC) suggestion. The Antop Hill Police had taken the girl and her mother to the CWC on Thursday. Having refused to shift to the children's home, the girl's condition will now be monitored by CWC.

On February 22, 2019, mid-day had reported about the girl living on a pavement at GTB Nagar, and chained by her mother, in the wake of recent incidents of rape and kidnapping of minors across the city. The child had also stopped attending school for the past eight months. The city CWC took suo motu cognisance of the matter and summoned the Antop Hill Police to present the girl and her family before the CWC bench. At this week's hearing, the committee told the girl's mother that she would be looked after at the children's home till she turns 18.



The child will not be chained anymore, her mother has promised CWC. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

However, "the girl and her mother have turned down the idea", said a CWC member. "We tried to convince the mother in view of the girl's future but she wouldn't budge. She has, however, agreed to not chain the child henceforth," he added. She has also said she would consider readmitting the child to school in the next academic year. During the hearing, members also heard the mother's story to understand her background and psyche. Owing to an early marriage, members observed, the mother had seen many struggles, and lacked the maturity of a parent.

"There is always a feeling of uncertainty and insecurity among parents about their child, especially a girl child, but chaining her is not the solution. We told the mother about this," said a CWC member. "She kept saying that her daughter was mischievous and impatient and loved to run around. We told her that this was only natural behaviour and told ber about ways to tackle it. The place where the family lives is home to anti-social elements but proper care and watchful eyes can help," the member added.

'Confident of consent'

The CWC members on Thursday unanimously agreed to place the child's education on priority. "The mother told us that money wasn't a hurdle in schooling her. We told her that the CWC can arrange for an NGO to look after the girl's daycare and education. She finally showed some signs of letting the daughter continue her schooling from the upcoming academic year," the committee member said.

CWC president Vijay Doifode said that the "family needs counselling sessions". "We have deputed one counsellor who will guide the mother on parenting skills and the holistic development of a child. The CWC has observed that the mother lacks parenting skills and according to the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, putting the child in a children's home is the last resort".

"We have deputed one counsellor who will try to generate consent from the family to send the child to the children's home. The counsellor will visit the family once every fortnight and submit a report to the committee. We are confident that the family will agree to send the child to the children's home," Doifode added.

