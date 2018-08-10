Mumbai: Sewri TB Hospital approaches Salman Khan's NGO Being Human for help

national

The Sewri tuberculosis hospital is planning to shift some patients to the pristine environs of Nainital and Arunachal

Sewri TB Hospital hopes to get help from Salman Khan's Being Human for this endeavour. File Pics

Hundreds of tuberculosis patients from Mumbai may get a new shelter nestled amid nature for peaceful, and faster, recuperation in a clean environment, if Being Human lives up to its name. The Sewri TB Hospital has approached Bollywood star Salman Khan's NGO for help in reopening Kamala Nehru Cottage in Nainital, the sanatorium where the actor's grandmother underwent treatment for the highly contagious disease in isolation in the early 1940s.



Being Human, has already helped patients at Sewri TB Hospital in several ways, says Dr Anande. File Pics

"In TB, fresh air rich in oxygen plays an important role in faster recovery. Hence, we have been planning for years to shift a few serious patients to such an environment and been scouting for a place across the country. Keeping this in mind, I have approached Being Human for help; the NGO has already been helping patients from my hospital in many ways," said Dr Lalit Anande chief medical officer at Sewri TB Hospital.



Salman Khan

It is the same sanatorium in Bhowali, 11 km away from Nainital, where Kamala Nehru, wife of India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, was admitted for treatment when she contracted TB. She underwent the treatment in 1935 for two months under a British doctor. Later, the isolated quarter was named after her. Nehru visited his wife at least six times while she was there.

Dr Anande told mid-day, "Rather than building a new structure, we can use the existing ones. So, when my doctor friends in Nainital told me about the isolated building, we decided to restart it for TB patients admitted here. It is still in its infancy, but I am sure the Khan family will stand with us."

Salim Khan, however, denied receiving any communication from the hospital. "Yes, it's true that my mother underwent treatment there, so I know how painful it is. We would love to help Dr Anande, but so far, we haven't received any official request. Our in-house doctor will look into it, if contacted," he said.

The first talks

In 2014, Aamir Khan had invited Dr Anande on his TV show, where the medical officer met Salman for the first time. The actor had narrated the story of his grandmother being admitted at a sanatorium in Nainital. Later, he recounted, when she was released, she couldn't even recognise her son Salim. During the show, they'd had a discussion about the sanatorium.

The other option

An alternative for the hospital is Ziro Valley in Arunachal Pradesh, a World Heritage Site renowned for its stunning natural beauty. The hospital has received a proposal to start its long-pending outstation sanatorium at this breathtaking location, which is extremely rich in oxygen and surrounded by greenery.

Also Read: TB patients can utilise incentives in hospitals via their relatives

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates