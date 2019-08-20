Mumbai: Sex racket busted in Powai hotel, three women rescued

mumbai

Unit 7 of the crime branch kept tabs on the specific phone number and got one of them to act as a dummy customer to expose the racket

This picture has been used for representation purpose only

The Mumbai Police's crime branch has busted a sex racket and rescued three women from a hotel in Powai, a senior police officer said on Monday. Notably, the racket was being operated through a mobile phone number that was published in newspapers and also posted on social media. Acting on a tip-off, sleuths of unit 7 of the crime branch kept tabs on the specific phone number and got one of them to act as a dummy customer to expose the racket, a police officer said.

"The agent concerned used to send photos of a few women to the dummy," he added.

Explaining the modus operandi, the police officer said, a customer has to book a specific hotel in Powai area once the deal is fixed.

A crime branch team on Sunday raided the hotel and found three women with customers, he said.

"The cashier of the hotel, Manoj Pujari, was also found to be involved in the crime, following which he was arrested, too.

Pujari used to keep 70 per cent of the earnings for himself and would give 30 per cent to the women," the police officer said, adding that the agent is now absconding.

The Powai police are investigating the case.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever