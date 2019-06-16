Mumbai: Sexagenarian dies after biker knocks him down in Worli

crime

The accused was speeding and unable to control his vehicle; Dadar cops have nabbed him

Chandrakant Mhatre (right) was out for a walk when the biker knocked him down near Dr Annie Besant Road on June 9

In a hit-and-run case, a 61-year-old man, who was out for a walk, lost his life after a biker knocked him down. The deceased has been identified as Chandrakant Mhatre, a resident of Dadar. Mhatre was with his granddaughter when the accident took place near Worli Fire Station. Dadar police have registered a case and arrested the bike rider.

The incident occurred on the evening of June 9, when Mhatre, a resident of Shree Sai Dutta CHS at Century Bazar, had left his home for a walk with his 15-year-old granddaughter. "As per routine, he left the house around 4.45 pm. When the duo reached somewhere close to Worli Fire Station and were about to cross Dr. Annie Besant Road, Mhatre got knocked down by a biker. The biker was speeding and was unable to control the vehicle. He, too, collapsed on my father, thus injuring his skull," informed Sandesh Mhatre, the deceased's son.

Mhatre's grand-daughter, Nirjala, struggled to stop pedestrians and motorists in the vicinity and cried for help, but in vain. Nobody turned to help her for at least 15 to 20 minutes. "My niece was asking people to help her, and finally some teenagers came forward and took my father to Worli's Poddar Hospital. As his head was bleeding profusely and he was slowly losing consciousness, he was asked to be shifted to BYL Nair Hospital in Mumbai Central. Just when they reached the hospital, doctors declared him dead," added Sandesh.

Now, Dadar police have registered a case against the biker, identified as Viraj Koli, under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC, as well as relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act 1988. An officer attached to Dadar police station, seeking anonymity, said, "We checked the CCTV footage and tracked down Koli. He, too, sustained injuries, but fled the spot after the accident. The accused is a resident of Worli Koliwada and was arrested the next day. He is 22 years old." Koli was released on bail after being produced in court.

