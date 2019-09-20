Mumbai: Share trader jumps off terrace of 15-floor building in Mulund

A 45-year-old share trader commited suicide by jumping from the terrace of his 15-floor building in Mulund on Thursday evening. The trader has been identified as Manish Thakker, a resident of Dhaivat Tower. According to the police, Thakkar was depressed over the slowdown in the share market and had been under treatment for the same. Cops haven’t found any suicide note yet.

On Thursday evening, the Mulund cops received a call from residents of Dhaivat Tower that a man had jumped off the terrace. They rushed to the spot and during investigation, found that his name was Manish Thakker, a resident of the sixth floor of B-wing. "The deceased was living with his wife and two children. He was into share trading and had been battling depression," an officer from Mulund police station said.

Thakkar had an office at the basement of the same building. His parents live in the next building. On Thursday evening, Thakkar left his flat and went to the security guard and asked for the keys to the terrace. Sometime later, he jumped from there. "We have taken the statements of the family members who confirmed his mental status. An Accidental Death Report has been filed," said Ravi Sardesai, senior officer of Mulund police station.

According to sources, Thakkar has suffered major financial losses in the last few months and had been worried about the same. The extent of the loss is unknown.

