Mumbai: Shatabdi Hospital to probe why woman in labour was denied treatment

mid-day follow-up >>After this paper's report on two civic hospitals denying treatment to woman in labour, resulting in her giving birth on a crowded train, hospital to identify doctor and staff responsible for fiasco

A CCTV grab showing Sushil Tiwari carrying his wife Surekha at Prabhadevi station

Shatabdi Hospital authorities have initiated an inquiry into a negligence case, after mid-day reported how Surekha Tiwari, who was in labour, was made to wait for nearly eight hours in the hospital, only to be turned away and told to seek treatment at Nair hospital. This newspaper had also highlighted how the 26-year-old ended up giving birth on a local train, with little else to hold the infant but her salwar.

mid-day has exclusive access to CCTV footage in which Surekha's husband Sushil can be seen taking her in his arms after she delivered the baby in her salwar. RPF Head Constable Vijay Pratap Singh and a GRP Head Constable had helped him to catch a taxi on Elphinstone Road station's road overbridge.



Surekha and Sushil Tiwari ultimately got relief at KEM Hospital

Talking to mid-day, Dr Pradeep Shripatange, medical superintendent at Shatabdi Hospital, said, "After going through the news report, I checked the emergency ward record, in which I found an entry made of this case, which establishes that the couple had come to our hospital. We have initiated an inquiry to find out why our people referred them to Nair hospital.

"A senior medical officer has been appointed to look into this case; we will record statements of staffers present that day, including those who asked them to go to Nair hospital. Once we establish negligence, we will take action against those responsible. We really believe this should not happen with anybody."

Sushil told mid-day, "I am glad hospital officials are taking this seriously and have started an inquiry. I hope it ensures that no one else in a similar situation is turned away, the way we were."

