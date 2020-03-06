Mumbai: Shiv Sena books train to Ayodhya for 30 lakh!

A special 18-car train booked by Shiv Sena for over Rs 30 lakh carrying party members departed for Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) for Ayodhya, the temple town in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday afternoon.

Shiv Sena chief and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is slated to visit Ayodhya on Saturday to offer prayers to Lord Ram to mark the completion of 100 days in office of his Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

Railway officials said that the train booked by an individual through Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) from Mumbai (LTT) to Ayodhya and returning on March 9.

The train carrying Shiv Sainiks departed about 45 minutes late from its scheduled time of 1.15 pm from LTT in suburban Kurla and is expected to reach Ayodhya on Friday evening and the next day (Saturday) it will embark on its return journey at 11.20 pm.

The special train has been given entraining halts at Thane, Kalyan, Igatpuri and Bhusawal in Maharashtra, apart from six other en-route stops.

While the train has ferried local party workers, important functionaries like MLAs, MPs and corporators will reach by flight on Saturday.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates