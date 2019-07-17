Mumbai: Shiv Sena lead farmers protest at Bandra-Kurla Complex; traffic under control

national

Yuva Sena Chief Aaditya Thackeray along with many senior Shiv Sena leaders including Vinayak Raut, Subhash Desai and others participated in the morcha.

Pics/ Ranjeet Jadhav

Angry about the non-payment of crop insurance to the farmers in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray along with many party workers lead a protest to the office of Private Insurance company at BKC.

Yuva Sena Chief Aaditya Thackeray along with many senior Shiv Sena leaders including Vinayak Raut, Subhash Desai and others participated in the morcha. Farmers and women Shiv Saniks in large number also participated in the protest march.

Shiv Saniks in large numbers from Mumbai and Maharashtra had come for the protest march. Many farmers who had not received the crop insurance payment were also part of the protest march.

Anticipating huge turnout, police bandobast was beefed up at the central business district of BKC. The traffic in the area was affected for some time due to the morcha. However additional traffic police constables and traffic warden were present at an important location to manage the traffic so that people and motorists coming to BKC don't have to face inconvenience.

Shiv Sena has not been happy due to poor implementation of Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY).

The party has also demanded that there should be an independent agriculture commission so that agriculture-related issues are quickly resolved.

Party workers who had come from across Maharashtra were also seen shouting slogans that the crop insurance should be paid at the earliest.

