Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut admitted at Lilavati Hospital in Bandra

Updated: Nov 11, 2019, 17:11 IST | ANI | Mumbai

Sources close to Raut are saying that he is visiting the hospital as part of a routine full-body check-up

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. Picture/Twitter ANI
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. Picture/Twitter ANI

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut was on Monday admitted to Lilavati Hospital here. The Lilavati Hospital has confirmed Raut's admission. However, there are contradictory claims about the reason behind his hospitalisation.

Sources close to Raut are saying that he is visiting the hospital as part of a routine full-body check-up. However, sources in the hospital said the leader is facing some cardiac issues and is, therefore, undergoing angiography.

He has been suffering from chest pain for the last few days, his younger brother Sunil Raut said. Sunil Raut said, "Sanjay Raut has been suffering from chest pain for the past 15 days. Some tests were done in a Mumbai hospital earlier. Some changes were noted. He has been admitted for a routine check-up. His angiography will be completed by evening."

He also said that Sanjay will be discharged from the hospital by tomorrow.

