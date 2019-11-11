Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut admitted at Lilavati Hospital in Bandra

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut was on Monday admitted to Lilavati Hospital here. The Lilavati Hospital has confirmed Raut's admission. However, there are contradictory claims about the reason behind his hospitalisation.

Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut admitted at Lilavati hospital. More details awaited. (File Pic) pic.twitter.com/Y9vDO4GdUa — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2019

Sources close to Raut are saying that he is visiting the hospital as part of a routine full-body check-up. However, sources in the hospital said the leader is facing some cardiac issues and is, therefore, undergoing angiography.

#WATCH Sunil Raut,brother of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut: Since last 15 days Sanjay Sahab has been suffering from chest pain. But it's not serious.He has been admitted for routine check up.I think today evening his angiography will be performed&he'll be released in a day or two. pic.twitter.com/8Wk1cys4oH — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2019

He has been suffering from chest pain for the last few days, his younger brother Sunil Raut said. Sunil Raut said, "Sanjay Raut has been suffering from chest pain for the past 15 days. Some tests were done in a Mumbai hospital earlier. Some changes were noted. He has been admitted for a routine check-up. His angiography will be completed by evening."

He also said that Sanjay will be discharged from the hospital by tomorrow.

