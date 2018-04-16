Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader wants narco test on BJP MLA, BMC engineer

Shiv Sena leader Jitendra Janawale from Juhu, has written a letter to the Police Commissioner of Mumbai, Dattatray Padsalgikar, demanding the nacro tests



Jitendra Janawale

The controversy around BJP MLA Ameet Satam allegedly using abusive language against a BMC engineer has taken a political turn. The Shiv Sena, which is leaving no stone unturned to embarrass the BJP, has demanded a narco test on the MLA and the engineer, so that the truth is revealed. Shiv Sena leader Jitendra Janawale from Juhu, has written a letter to the Police Commissioner of Mumbai, Dattatray Padsalgikar, demanding the nacro tests.

Janawale said, "The audio clip said to be of Satam, in which he is using abusive language while speaking to BMC junior engineer from K-West ward Rathod, has hurt the sentiments of the common man because of the abusive words allegedly used by a public representative while speaking to a public servant. After facing a lot of criticism from all quarters, the MLA is now claiming that the audio clip has been doctored, and the junior engineer, in a letter written to BMC authorities, has also said that he did not abuse him at all.

There are chances that the engineer has made this statement under political pressure. I want the truth to come out, and so I have demanded that a narco test be conducted on the MLA and junior engineer." On March 30, mid-day had reported (BJP MLA Ameet Satam slams audio clip of himself abusing BMC engineer, says it is 'doctored') about the audio clip.

Satam's phone was not available despite repeated calls to contact him. Text messages sent to him also remained unanswered.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates