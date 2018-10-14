Mumbai: Shiv Sena MLA attacked by goons; politician escapes unhurt

crime

While the politician escaped unhurt, bodyguard suffered injuries

Tukaram Kate

Shiv Sena MLA Tukaram Kate was allegedly attacked by five unidentified men on Friday night at Mankhurd. The incident occurred at Maharashtra Nagar. According to the police, it happened when Kate was visiting a Navaratri pandal in the area. The politician was rescued from the sword-wielding attackers in the nick of time by his bodyguard and a party worker.

While Kate escaped unhurt, the other two suffered injuries. The attackers fled the scene taking cover of the darkness. Prakash Salve, inspector, Trombay police said, "As of now, they have not identified the attackers, but we suspect the MLA could have been attacked for raising his voice against the Metro 3 project. We are investigating further." The police have registered an offence under section 307 for attempt to murder and have launched a manhunt for the suspects.

