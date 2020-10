Mumbai: Shiv Sena to hold Dussehra rally in auditorium, not at Shivaji Park

The Shiv Sena has decided to organise its annual Dussehra rally on Sunday at an auditorium in Mumbai and not on the Shivaji Park ground, where the event it traditionally held.

This decision was taken in view of the COVID-19 safety protocols, as per which the Sena-led Maharashtra government has prohibited political, social, and religious gatherings, party sources said on Saturday.

This is for the first time the rally will not be held at the Shivaji Park, where party workers gather in large numbers to hear the party chief address them on Dussehra evening.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who is president of the Shiv Sena, will address the party workers from Swatantryaveer Savarkar auditorium opposite the Shivaji Park ground at Dadar in central Mumbai at 7 pm, the sources said.

He and his family members will first pay their respects at the memorial of late party founder Bal Thackeray at Shivaji Park.

The party sources said that a select group of 50 people will have the access to the auditorium, including ministers, leaders.

The event will be telecast live on all the social media accounts of the party.

This is the first Dussehra rally of 60-year-old Uddhav Thackeray after becoming the chief minister last year. He will complete a year in office on November 27.

The Dussehra rally is an important event in the calendar of Shiv Sena, which was launched in 1966.

Uddhav Thackeray is likely to speak on Shiv Sena's political journey and its transformation over the years.

