Mumbai: Shiv Sena's Mangesh Satamkar says school was not damaged by Metro work

On Thursday, chairman and Sena man Mangesh Satamkar visited the school and told party workers and a few TV channels that the school has not been damaged due to Metro work

Cracks have appeared due to Metro work in the Worli Naka primary municipality school

While Shiv Sena-ruled BMC has written to MMRC, telling the authorities that the Metro III work has damaged a Worli municipal school, its education department chairman is singing a different tune.

On Thursday, chairman and Sena man Mangesh Satamkar visited the school and told party workers and a few TV channels that the school has not been damaged due to Metro work. mid-day called Satamkar, but he remained unavailable.

mid-day's front-page report on July 10 stated BMC had sent letters to MMRC, informing them about the cracks and asked them to take corrective steps. Local Yuva Sena leader Abhijit Patil had also raised the issue with the G-south ward. A teacher from the school had said the Metro work shakes their building and creates nuisance during classes.

Meanwhile, NCP's Mumbai president Sachin Ahir had also visited the school to take note of the damage. The former MLA said, "I have visited the school. BMC and MMRC should have taken precautions before starting Metro work. Last year, our corporator had raised the issue of the poor condition of this school, and the civic body had promised to give some funds, but it never happened. I spoke to Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta as well on this issue."

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates