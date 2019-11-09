Mumbai: Shivaji Park's rainwater harvesting system to be revived soon

Shivaji Park's ineffective rainwater harvesting system is to soon see a revival after some correction are made to it. The BMC carried out a contour survey through which it has identified uneven patches throughout the ground and aims to fix these. The BMC said because of these uneven patches, the rain water was not sloping down to the drains created to collect the water, rendering the system ineffective.

Following the contour survey, the BMC plans to level the ground and get the issue resolved and also plans to have green lawns to avoid the dust that is one of the major problems faced by residents around the park. The park has been an iconic ground in Dadar West with several sports such as cricket, football, gymnastics practised here.

The unevenness was because while the ground used for cricket pitches was levelled and maintained, the other part remained lowlying and resulted in water accumulating there, said one of the officials.

G north ward's assistant municipal commissioner, Kiran Dighavkar, said, "We have already carried out the survey and know the spots where the water is accumulating. We are aiming at fixing those things so that the rainwater reaches the drain and the maintenance of the ground doesn't suffer."

Civic sources also revealed they were also drafting a plan to include improvements such as creating a jogging track, place green lawns wherever possible and also to have a turf for football and make basketball courts. But, these are still on paper, said a civic official.

