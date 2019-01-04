Mumbai shocker: This wanted murder accused has been dead for years!

crime

The officials of Crime Branch Unit XI got a big jolt after they learned the murder case accused that has been in the wanted list since 20 years, has passed away. The crime branch has been looking for the accused of more than 3 months. As per the list of the wanted cases from superiors of the crime branch unit XI, the accused Bhaskarrao Krishnamurti Kombatula, (44), allegedly murdered his wife and fled from Goregaon, Mumbai in the year 1998, said the police sources.



After 20 years, the Mumbai crime branch Unit XI official finally got some lead, but they returned empty-handed because the same accused had died 8 years back. According to the crime branch, Kombatula killed his wife and fled from Mumbai, a case was registered under section 302 of IPC against him in the Goregaon police station in 1998. The case was undetected since then and he was declared wanted.



During the investigation, it was revealed that the accused had two wives, one staying in his native village (his first wife), and then he married his second wife in Mumbai and was living with her in Goregaon. He was an alcoholic, due to which his second wife used to quarrel and fight with him which in turn became their daily routine. Kombatula who was fed up with daily flights killed her and fled from Mumbai. Since then, the Goregaon police have been looking for him, but they did not find any lead. Recently, the police issued the list of wanted accused from the various police stations in Zone XI, after the instructions from the seniors, this list was given to the Crime branch unit XI too.

They started searching and after three months of hard work, they got some lead to which they traced Kombatula’s resident. “During a follow up we got information about his elder brother Anandrao Krishnamurti 65, who was staying at his native village Adaruhuru, post:- Adaru, Tal:- Rajol, Dist:- East Godavari, Andhra Pradesh.” said a police official. We followed up with the brother of the wanted accused through the local police station in charge, PI Lakshamanrao and PC Kishor for whereabouts of the wanted accused and it was disclosed that Bhaskarrao Krishnamurti Kombatula had died dated 01/06/2012 at his native.



“With help of the local police we obtained the death certificate of the wanted accused today and forwarded the accused death certificate to the Goregaon police station for further legal necessary action,” said a police official from crime branch unit XI.

