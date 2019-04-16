Mumbai: Shop in Andheri catches fire, no injuries reported

national

Officials are on efforts to douse the flames

Representational Image

A fire broke out at a shopping centre in suburban Andheri (East) Tuesday evening, a fire brigade official said. However, no injuries have been reported so far.

As per initial reports, the blaze started at shop number 14 at Amazon Shopping Centre near Indian Bank, and Mumbai fire brigade control room received the information at 5.10 pm. Officials are on efforts to douse the flames.

More details are awaited.

