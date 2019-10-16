Mumbai: Shopowners near murdered woman's home in Malwani passed information to killers

The Malwani police on Tuesday arrested a couple, who allegedly masterminded the murder of Kanchan Ajay Singh alias Kanchan Pramod Gupta who was looted and murdered at her home on the night October 8.

The accused have been identified as Rafique Khan, 28, and his wife Nasrin Khan, 27. The couple, who has a grocery shop near Kanchan's residence in Malwani, used to pass on information about the deceased woman to the alleged murderers, who were arrested on Sunday -- Abdul Rehman Sheikh, 23 and Ubaid Sheikh, 22. During interrogation, the duo revealed that Rafique and Nasrin hatched the conspiracy to steal the money from Kanchan's house after they learnt that she had received R5 lakh from a chit fund called 'Bishi'.



Kanchan Ajay Singh, the victim

The couple informed Abdul and Ubaid on October 8 that she had received the money the same day, following which the duo barged into her home and demanded for Rs 5 lakh. However, Kanchan had already paid a major amount to a contractor soon after receiving the sum and when she refused to pay up, they strangled her.

Kanchan's son, who works night shifts at a call centre, found her body when he came home around 6.30 am and informed the police. We have arrested all the accused under Sections 302(murder), 397(robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt) and 34 (common intention), said an officer from the Malwani police station. The officers on Tuesday produced the accused at a Borivli court, which remanded them in police custody till September 21.

