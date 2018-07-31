Mumbai: Show cause notice served to hospital selling bio-medical waste to scrap dealer

A complaint has been lodged at Ulhasnagar police station regarding this

A scrap dealer was found segregating the bio-medical waste at Central Hospital, Ulhasnagar

The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board has issued a show cause notice to Central Hospital at Ulhasnagar, after its officers raided it and found it was selling bio-medical waste to a scrap vendor. A complaint has been lodged at Ulhasnagar police station regarding this.

A team of five MPCB officials raided the premises of Central Hospital on July 27 and found almost 10 tons of bio-medical waste there. MPCB officer, Manchan Jadhav said, "We raided the hospital and found bio-medical waste stored in one place. A scrap dealer was segregating it. This is illegal and we have sent a show cause notice to the hospital and given a report to seniors to take action against its officials."

A social worker, Satyajit Barman, who has been reporting on the illegal activities of the hospital for long, has complained to police. He said, "We have seen bio-medical waste lying outside and inside the hospital premises. It is a violation of the Bio-Waste Management Rules, 2016. We tried to meet chief surgeon Dr. Sudhakar Shinde but he avoided us." Dr Shinde was not available for comment despite being called several times.

