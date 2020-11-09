Mumbai: 'Shut down Malvani animal horror house,' say activists

A stray dog at UAWS; a resident said that instead of cutting a small part as a mark of sterilisation, the UAWS chops off a huge part of the ear

Animal activists have claimed that a BMC-approved sterilisation centre in Malwani has been taking improper care of dogs and disposing of bodies irresponsibly. Animal lover Sangeeta Hada registered a case against the centre, Universal Animal Welfare Society (UAWS) run by Dr Hanumant Shelke and Dr Swati Shelke.

Hada had sent two female and three male stray dogs to the centre on September 29. "After the surgery on October 7, the centre returned one female and two male dogs to me. When I asked the UAWS employee, Jeetu, about the other two dogs, he said the female dog is critical and the male dog's wound is yet to heal. He assured me that the male dog would be returned soon," said Hada, adding that the other dogs' operations hadn't been done properly as their stitches were bleeding.



The UAWS has refuted the activists' claim

Hada visited UAWS the next day and was told by the Shelkes that the dogs had run away. She started looking for the dogs and realised something is being burnt in an open ground nearby. "It was a dumping ground and a foul smell was in the air. When I asked people nearby, they told me that garbage is being destroyed. However, when I went closer, I saw remains of dogs," said Hada, adding, "I enquired about the skeletal remains with ragpickers, who told me that they often find bodies of dogs dumped there by the UAWS."

Hada then filed an FIR with the help of activist Dr Nandini Kulkarni on October 31.



The open plot near UAWS where activists claim bodies are dumped. Pics/Anurag Ahire

Dr Kulkarni told mid-day that there are numerous complaints against UAWS. "UAWS never takes proper care of animals and often dislocates them," Dr Kulkarni said.

"Dogs are highly territorial. If you dislocate them, it leads to furious dog fights and increased risk of bites for humans," Dr Kulkarni added.

Increased dog fights

Resident Akshata Padgaonkar said, "Dog fights have increased in Malvani as the staff often release dogs around the centre. Also, a small cut on a sterilised dog is mandatory to indicate the surgery. But the centre chops their entire ear and the wound doesn't heal properly. There are several stray dogs whose wounds get infected with maggots after they are released by the centre."

Dr Kulkarni pointed out that dumping of dog carcasses endangers other dogs to rabies. "Most of the times, dead dogs are disposed of in drains or in dumping grounds. The improper disposal of dog carcasses endangers dogs and humans," she said.

"A dog named Obi died at the centre on May 23. When activist Bharat Kubavat approached Malvani police station, the Shelkes arranged for a post-mortem at UAWS itself to manipulate the report and hide the actual cause of death. Obi died because of botched sterilisation amid lack of medical supervision," Dr Kulkarni claimed.

'Nexus with civic body'

"UAWS' contract expired on March 31. Their nexus with police and civic body has allowed them to continue operations," said Dr Kulkarni, who has also written to government officials to get the centre closed.

Meanwhile, former chief executive officer of the Bombay Prevention Of Cruelty to Animals Colonel (retd) JC Khanna said, "The centre conducting surgeries despite the contract having expired amounts to corruption. One also needs to check if the civic body has paid the centre in these last seven months."

Dr Swati refuted the claims saying, "Those making allegations against our centre have vested interests. In three years till March 2020, we have conducted surgeries on around 35,000 stray dogs and the death rate is negligible. We always send the bodies to a hospital in Parel for post-mortem."

Dr Swati claimed that since March, only four dogs have died and 3,800 were sterilised. She also maintained that the contract has not expired.

Messages and calls sent to the general manager of Deonar Abattoir, Dr Yogesh Shettye went unanswered.

